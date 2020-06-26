Guidelines for the new quarantine passes in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The QR (quick response) code quarantine passes in Cebu City will be distributed to residents through the police and the barangays beginning Friday, June 26, 2020.

However, unlike the previous passes where 250,000 passes were distributed, only 178,000 passes will be distributed to the households this time as this is based on the Department of Health (DOH) with the consolidated data from the barangay.

The previous passes were suspended last Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Only one person in a household will be authorized to handle the pass as the name will be placed in the QR pass along with the corresponding QR code number.

Here are the guidelines for the use of the QR coded passes in Cebuano:

Panahon sa ECQ, tanang tawo sa syudad sa Sugbo dapat magpabilin sulod sa balay sa tanang panahon. Ang kalihokan gawas sa puluy-anan delikado. (During ECQ, the all are supposed to stay inside their homes at all times. Staying outside your homes is dangerous.) Usa ka ECQ pass ang ihatag sa matag balay nga gamiton sa pagpalit og pagkaon, tambal, og laing mahinungdanong panginahanglonon. Magamit kini gikan sa alas sais sa buntag hangtud lang sa alas otso sa gabii (6 am – 8 pm). (One ECQ pass will be given per household and this can be used to buy food, medicines, and other essentials. The passes can be used from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. only.) Walay labot ang mga Authorized Personnel Outside Residence (APOR) sa paggamit sa ECQ pass kay sila exempted sa stay-at-home order. (APOR are exempted from the ECQ passes and the stay-at-home order.) Paggamit sa ECQ pass depende sa adlaw sa kinatupusang numer sa QR code. Tanang QR pass nga nagtapos sa numero nga 1, 3, 5, 7, ug 9 makagawas matag Lunes, Miyerkoles, ug Biyernes. Tanang QR pass nga nagtapos sa numero nga 0, 2, 4, 6, ug 8 makagawas sa adlawng Martes, Huwebes, ug Sabado. Walay makagawas sa Dominggo. (The use of the ECQ pass will depend on the last number of the QR code. All QR passes ending with the numbers 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are allowed to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. All QR passes ending with numbers 0,2,4,6, and 8 are allowed to go out every Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No one is allowed to go out on Sundays.) Magsuot og face mask kon mogawas sa balay ug mosunod sa social distancing. (Everyone is required o wear faces masks when going out of their homes and follow proper social distancing guidelines.)

Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Friday that the passes will be distributed house to house, so the residents need only to wait. They expect the passes to be distributed in two to three days.

The mayor said they opted to choose the number coding scheme for the QR coded passes to further limit the movements of the people. Residents of barangays will have a similar ending number so that only a few barangays will be going out in a day.

On Sundays, everyone is required to stay at home and no pass holder will be allowed to go out.

Only exempted individuals will be allowed to move about the city under this new guidelines.

Finally, the curfew has been reverted back to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily as the public is required to stay at home for longer hours. /bmjo