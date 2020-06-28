Lapu-Lapu logs 46 new COVID cases on June 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Lapu-Lapu City now has a total of 467 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 with the addition of 46 new cases this Sunday morning, June 28, 2020.

Mayor Junard Chan said that the city’s new cases come from Barangays Marigondon – 8, Pajo – 6, Basak – 6, Poblacion – 5, Pusok – 5, Gun-ob – 5, Babag – 4, Canjulao – 1, Bankal – 1, Calawisan – 1, Ibo – 1, Mactan – 1, Maribago – 1, and Looc – 1.

But while cases of the infection continue to increase, Chan said that the city’s recovery rate is also improving.

He said that a total of 109 individuals have so far recovered from their infection while 340 others are already recovering.

Chan reiterated his appeal for Oponganons to observe ‘self-discipline’ to prevent the further spread of the infection in their community.

“Dili kita mo-kompyansa ug dili nato pasagdan ang atong kaugalingon nga mataptan sa maong virus,” he said. (Let us not lower our guards and let us continue to take care of our selves to avoid from getting the infection.)