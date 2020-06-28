DTI-7’s warning: Restaurants violating health protocols to face closure

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI – 7) is reminding operators of restaurants and eateries in Cebu City to strictly implement the “no dine-in, take-out only” policy while lockdown remains in effect in the city.

In a press release, Assistant Secretary Asteria Caberte of DTI – 7 said that establishments caught violating the directive could face closure.

“Food establishments that violate the anti-COVID protocols will be closed until they are able to comply,” said Caberte.

DTI – 7 stressed that Cebu City is still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and therefore dine-in in all food establishments, including eateries, is not allowed.

The agency added that only restaurants in areas under a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) are permitted to accommodate dine-ins but at a limited capacity and subject to further health protocols.

“The DTI Guidelines, which is in consonance with the Inter-agency task force for the management of infectious diseases, include among others that the dine-in capacity must be at 30 percent for GCQ areas,” DTI – 7 said.

“Also included in the DTI guidelines for dine-in eateries is the provision of sanitizer, temperature check of personnel and customers, physical distancing, food in buffet to be covered, food servers to wear masks and observation of ‘no mask, no entry’ policy,” it added.

Cebu City is the lone city in the entire country that was reverted back to the strictest form of community quarantine last June 16 due to the spike in new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)./ dcb