Church in Medellin town adopts measures vs COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Parishioners of the Sto. Niño Parish Church in Medellin town in northern Cebu will now be required to undergo thermal scanning and sanitation before they will be allowed to enter the church premise.

These measures were enforced to protect parishioners from the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019.

“We are in a difficult situation because of COVID19, we have to abide to the new normal,” said an advisory that was posted on the official Facebook page of the Sto. Niño Parish Church, Medellin, Cebu.

Second COVID case

On Saturday, June 27, 2020, this northern Cebu town logged its second active case of the infection.

The patient, a 37-years-old resident of Sitio Planta in Barangay Poblacion, underwent medical checkup on June 22 after she complained of sore throat, coughing, fever, and lack of appetite.

Her test results showing that she was positive for COVID-19 was released Friday night, June 26.

Medellin town’s advisory said that the patient was already isolated while her house was also disinfected.

“Busa kinasingkasing ang atoang paghangyo sa tanan nga doblehon nato ang pagmatngon ug pag-amping. Mosunod kita sa mga lagda aron malikayan ang pagkatag sa maong sakit,” the town’s advisory said.

(We are appealing to everyone that we have to double our efforts in ensuring our safety. Let us comply with regulations to avoid the spread of the infection.)

Health measures

With recent developments in Barangay Poblacion where the Sto. Niña Parish is located, local officials called for a meeting with church officials to discuss the need to strictly implement health measures among church visitors.

This includes the following:

need to undergo thermal scanning, hand sanitizing and the need to step on the designated footbath prior to entry

wearing of face masks while at the church premise

closing of church gates at the start of the 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mass schedules

need to attend to personal or that of your companion before entering the church

In their advisory, church officials said that their parishioners are discouraged from staying outside the church premise while Masses are ongoing.

“Please try your best to come early and if you cannot, just attend the next Mass of the day,” the advisory said.

In order to accommodate more churchgoers, the parish is also adding a 9 a.m. Mass schedule starting next Sunday, July 5.

Parishioners, on the other hand, are also advised to attend to their needs or that of their companions like going to the comfort room or taking phone calls before they enter the church premise.