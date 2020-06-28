Family in Dumaguete City finds way to bond with quarantined father

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A family in Dumaguete City melts hearts online as two children try to bond with their firefighter father while in quarantine.

Arabela Vergara, 29, nurse and a mother of two lovely children, Hatch Knight,5, and Saige Blaise, 1, who was seen waving from their car to the sixth floor of a hotel in Dumaguete City where their father is currently under quarantine.

Vergara told CDN Digital that her husband, Fire Officer 1 Hatch Balise Vergara, works as a fireman and was assigned in Ginatilan, southern part of Cebu and has not been home for one month due to the demands of his work amid the pandemic.

“He was assigned in Ginatilan since 2017 and comes home regularly, but since this pandemic, he needs to be under quarantine for 14 days,” said Vergara.

Her husband who has been under quarantine since June 24 was surprised when he saw his two children waving and yelling and uttering words like “I miss you and I love you, Daddy.”

“We were just dropping off lunch and the kids who have not seen their father for a month, wanted to come along. Knight celebrated his birthday on June 21 so it can be celebrated with Father’s Day, but his dad couldn’t come home,” she added.

This happened yesterday, Saturday, June 27.

According to Vergara passersby would temporarily stop as they keep hearing yells from the kids talking to their daddy who is hundreds of meters away from them.

“Knight celebrated his birthday on June 24, and that’s why he was bringing with him his gift dinosaur to show to daddy and Saige can’t talk much but she took off her mask to call her papa and blow kisses,” said Vergara.

Netizens like, BrooksShield MBrookie commented, “laban laaaang! mahuman ra lage nan quarantine, and he’ll come back home for sure right away! 🙂😇.”

While, Cokee Piee Pino said she’s “sending warm hugs ❤️❤️❤️,” to the kids.

Hang in there Knight and Siage, daddy will be home in just 10 days! /dbs