Lapu-Lapu gets closer to 500-mark with 46 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As Lapu-Lapu City records 34 new recoveries Saturday evening, June 27, 2020, the city also recorded 46 new cases on the same night.

This was confirmed by both the City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and City Disaster Risk Reduction Team head, Nagiel Bañacia in separate Facebook posts.

Last night, the disaster team of the city was also able to transport back to their homes the 34 new recoveries in the city.

Watch:

#CovidCases As of June 27109 – Recovered Patients340 – still recovering or active Patients at various hospitals, isolation facilities & under home quarantine. 19 – death468 – total cases- 96 of the total cases are confined in various hospitals- 244 others are at the isolation facility and under home quarantine. We have 47 new covid cases for June 27. Again, the fight against Covid-19 is right in the midst of our homes. Thereby, all Oponganons are now in the frontline of this Covid war.Our weapon is simply Self Discipline… by always wearing face mask, always cleaning our hands using alcohol or soap & water, disinfect the constantly touched surfaces and social distancing from each other. Thereby, we are now frontline warriors. We from DRRMO are your last option. Magpadayun ug daghan ang nasakit ug mamatay kay natakdan sa Covid kung kamo dili mo apil sa gubat batok sa Covid. Kung ang pag pakigbatok sa virus inyo ra ihatag kanamo. We need you to win this war mga apo sa apo ni Datu Lapu-Lapu. Posted by Nagiel B. Bañacia on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bañacia on his Facebook post updated the breakdown of the cases in the city as they near the 500-mark.

There are already 468 cases recorded in the city with 109 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu logs 46 new COVID cases on June 28

There are 340 active cases now in the city, 96 of which are confined in various hospitals around the metro and 244 of which are confined in the city’s isolation facility and are under home quarantine.

Those confined in hospitals are symptomatic patients to severe cases, while those in the isolation facility and home quarantine are those asymptomatic patients.

With the increasing number of cases in the city, Bañacia reminded Oponganons to simply follow health protocols to help them fight the coronavirus disease.

“Our weapon is simply self discipline… by always wearing a face mask, always cleaning our hands using alcohol or soap and water, disinfect the constantly touched surfaces and social distancing from each other,” he posted.

The city has been under general community quarantine (GCQ) for a month and a half since it shifted from ECQ to GCQ last May 16. /dbs