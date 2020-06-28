Talisay market schedule now covers supermarkets, malls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Private grocery stores, supermarkets, and malls are now covered in the market schedule imposed by the city government of Talisay.

In his Executive Order No. 21-A, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. ordered that the market schedules in the city would not only cover the Tabunok Public Market but also private markets, malls, groceries, supermarket chains, and other establishments selling basic and essential goods.

Look: Executive Order No. 21-A (page 1)

Look: Executive Order No. 21-A (page2)

This means that the establishments may only cater to customers coming from barangays who are on their market days schedule.

These are the market schedules for the 22 barangays in Talisay City based on Gullas’ EO No. 21-A:

Monday and Thursday — Barangays Cansojong, Poblacion, Lagtang, San Isidro, Mohon, Lawaan 2, and Tabunok;

Tuesday and Friday — Barangays Jaclupan, Manipis, Camp 4, Tangke, Dumlog, Maghaway, Tapul, and San Roque;

Wednesday and Saturday — Barangays Pooc, Biasong, Lawaan 3, Lawaan 1, Bulacao, Candulawan, and Linao.

For Sundays, the city’s Stay-At-Home Sundays policy will be implemented.

“With this, it shall be mandatory for every establishment to require each customer to present his/her valid ECQ Pass whether he she falls within the scheduled market/grocery day before entry and before purchase,” the executive order read.

The order said that persons who would visit the markets on days outside their market schedules would not be allowed to enter the establishment.

Employees of exempted or essential establishments may present their company ID in lieu of their quarantine passes in accessing the malls.

In his EO, Gullas explained that the move would be aimed to limit the number of persons going in and out of the market and to ensure that the social distancing protocols would be observed as a precaution to the coronavirus disease.

As of June 27, Talisay City has already recorded a total of 232 COVID-19 cases of which 105 are active and 90 have recovered./dbs