Teacher starts campaign to raise funds to help public school students in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Being a teacher is not limited to the four walls of a classroom.

This John Nicko Coyoca, proved when he thought of a project aimed at helping public school students cope with the changes expected in the education system amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 25-year-old senior high school teacher from a well-known university here initiated the campaign “Project e-Skwela.” It is an campaign to help address the needs of deserving public school students to prepare for online education.

“I thought of the campaign, knowing that this pandemic has challenged our education system. It is a fact that most of our students really do not have the capacity to have the right tools to pursue e-learning,” said Coyoca, a native of Asturias town, northwestern Cebu.

With the help of co teachers and members of the Cebu Young Leaders Summit, the project started with the hashtags #ShareAGadget and #20PesosChallenge, which encourages everyone to spare a little amount to raise funds for the selected public school students. It is also asking donations of unused gadgets that can be useful to public school students.

The project started in the first week of June 2020.

As of June 28, 2020, they have chosen five public school students from around Cebu to be the recipients of the project.

Now, they have already collected two i-Pads and one cellphone unit and P13,600 from cash donations.

The group is still open for donations for its campaign to help students get the right tools for learning in online classes.

Those who want to donate can visit or message the Cebu Young Leaders Summit Facebook page.

Check out these infographics for more information:

/bmjo