Chan to Lapu-Lapu residents: Cooperate to stop spread of virus

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With 99 new COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City, on Monday, morning, June 29, 2020, the city now has breached the 500 mark.

This was announced by City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan through his Facebook page this morning.

Now, that the city has breached the 500 mark and has recorded the highest cases recorded in one day in the city, the mayor and the city disaster team are asking the public to seriously adhere to the health protocols made by the city.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID cases breach 500-mark

“Walay paglubad ang atong mga paningkamot para mahatag ang mga kinahanglan sa atong mga katawhan ning panahon sa krisis pero unta inyu usab mahatag ang inyung walay paglubad nga kooperasyon para maluwas na kita niining problemaha,” Mayor Chan said in his post.

(We remain tireless in our efforts to provide you with what the people need in this time of crisis, but we hope that you also will give your tireless efforts to cooperate so that we will be saved from this problem.)

Read more: Lapu-Lapu mayor eyes vitamins, flu shots for residents

Chan also said there were still quite a number of GCQ violators being apprehended by the authorities, even with the stricter implementation of the health protocols for the public.

The city now has 567 cases with 112 recoveries as posted by the mayor.

The additional 99 cases recorded today are a mixture of community cases as a result of the city’s extensive contact tracing and the remaining patients are from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Barangay Soong.

Read more: Chan introduces measures to reduce crowd at Lapu-Lapu City Hall

Mayor Chan also encouraged the public to be socially aware of their community.

“Kung ikaw makakita og laing indibidwal nga mohimo sa maong kalapasan, palihug sa pagbadlong kanila bahala masuko sila basta ato lang mapatuman ang kaluwasan sa kadaghanan,” said the mayor.

(If you see an individual, who violate [the GCQ guidelines], please stop them, tell them not to do that even if they will get angry because what is important is we implement what is good for the safety of the many.)

The city now asks for the Oponganons’ cooperation in terms of adhering to the protocols in order to at least ease the spreading of the virus in the community. /dbs