Project Tupad to provide jobs for Lapu’s displaced workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City government headed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has good news to displaced Oponganons on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020 — Project Tupad.

“Project Tupad” is an initiative of the Lapu-Lapu City government where the city will be giving jobs to those Oponganons who have been displaced due to the pandemic.

In the mayor’s Facebook post this afternoon, he announced the good news to some Oponganons after meeting with them today, June 29.

“Karong semanaha, ato nang pagasugdan ang atong Project Tupad pinaagi sa atong Manpower Office headed by Maricon Gonzalez nga mohatag og higayon nga mokita ang atong mga displaced workers pinaagi sa trabaho nga makatabang sa panahon karon,” the mayor said.

(This week we will start Project Tupad through our Manpower Office headed by Maricon Gonzalez. The office will give those displaced workers an opportunity to earn through jobs that can help in this time.)

These displaced workers will either be placed under the team for disinfecting the public areas and the affected areas or under the team for their public information drive and added manpower in the city to look out for GCQ violators.

“Ang atong administrasyon naglantaw sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga maoy labing naapektohan sa krisis nga atong giatubang karon. Maong nagmugna kita og mga programa nga sama niini in partnership with DOLE 7,” added the mayor.

(Our administration is looking after our brothers who are affected by the crisis that we are facing. That is why we created a program like this in partnership with DOLE-7)

Project Tupad is the city’s way of bringing morale back to its people, especially those who have been displaced due to the pandemic. /dbs