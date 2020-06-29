Philippines’ COVID-19 cases surpass 36,000

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infection in the country has reached over 36,000 cases as the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 985 new cases.

With the DOH’s latest case bulletin, the nationwide case count now stands at 36,438.

Of the new cases logged, 643 were listed as “fresh” cases, while the remaining 342 were results returned “late” or results released four or more days ago owing to the DOH’s backlog.

Total recoveries increased to 9,956, with 270 more patients recovering from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, the total death count climbed to 1,255 with 11 new fatalities.

Metro Manila registered 319 of the new cases. Meanwhile, 135 came from Central Visayas, while the other 531 came from other regions nationwide.

President Duterte is set to announce new community quarantine measures on Tuesday, the day his previous order is set to expire.

Except for Cebu City, which is placed under the stringent enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), and Talisay City which is now under modified ECQ due to their high transmission rate, and the increasing demand for critical care, the entire country—including Metro Manila—is currently under less restrictive coronavirus lockdowns.

Malacañang earlier said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the policy-making body in the government’s fight against COVID-19, has informed local government units of their recommendations so they can appeal before Duterte announces his decision.

