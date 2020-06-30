Capitol closed for disinfection from July 1 to 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu Provincial Capitol will be closed for three days starting on Wednesday, July 1, and until Friday 3, 2020.

In a memorandum issued by the Office of the Governor, it was explained that the closure is due to a thorough disinfection that will be done on provincial government offices at the Capitol Compound.

“In view of this, work at the Cebu Provincial Capitol will be suspended on said dates and will resume of July 6, 2020,” the memo reads.

Despite the disinfection, the Provincial Information Office said that skeleton workforces coming from essential offices will continue to report for work. Among these offices are the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Provincial Health Office (PHO), and the security and administration offices.

The measure came after at least one Capitol employee, who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has been confirmed dead.

READ: One of 12 Capitol workers with COVID-19 has died

The deceased worker, according to Dr. Christina Gianggo, the PHO head, went to the Capitol’s clinic last June 15 as he was feeling unwell. He was swabbed on the same day.

Since the last update of the Provincial Health Office on June 27, there are already at least 12 employees of the Capitol that have tested positive for the virus. All are residents of Cebu City.

Of the figure, at least two have already recovered. This means that health officers are currently monitoring nine workers for their infection. / dcb