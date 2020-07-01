PBA chair Vargas remains hopeful about league restart

PBAMANILA, Philippines — PBA chairman Ricky Vargas remains in high spirits about the resumption of the league’s 45th season despite the country’s struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Vargas believes the situation “will improve soon,” making it plausible for the PBA to proceed with its restart after shutting down last March 11 due to the threat of the deadly virus.

“We would like to really think positively about being able to go back,” said Vargas during Tuesday’s (June 30, 2020) PSA Forum.

According to Vargas, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has also been trying to figure out ways on how professional sports could finally return.

“The more positive note is the statement of GAB that it is also working to see that pro sports begin (in the country).”

The TNT governor added the KaTropa are also optimistic about the league’s return this year.

“Our players are coming together and are very hopeful that we can start because they all know that we are protecting their own health interest and families with the protocols we have put together,” Vargas said.

Staging of sporting events is still prohibited after President Rodrigo Duterte announced Tuesday that Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ).

“(The) closest we can get is if we go to MGCQ. They said you may go back to practicing when it’s MGCQ,” said Vargas, referring to the modified general community quarantine, a more relaxed lockdown measure.