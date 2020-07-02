Police files cases against 19 people behind Calamba fiesta, disco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) announced on Thursday, July 2, 2020, that cases were already filed against the individuals responsible for another unauthorized fiesta in Cebu City.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO – 7 director, told reporters in a teleconference that they identified a total of 19 people behind the event that took place in Barangay Calamba last June 28, and violated the city’s existing quarantine protocols.

“We already filed the cases against those organizing a disco in Barangay Calamba (on Wednesday, July 1). And well, a total of 19 people were charged,” said Ferro.

Ferro also said there were no barangay officials included after investigators found out that the organizers and participants were warned beforehand.

“There were no barangay officials (implicated) because they have disallowed the event. But still, the organizers pushed it through so they have to face the consequences,” he explained.

Cebu City’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the country’s strictest form of community quarantine, has been extended to July 15. Mass gatherings such as fiestas and discos are strictly prohibited, and the wearing of face masks is mandatory.

Ferro said the 19 individuals named will be facing charges in relation to ECQ violation. This included violating Republic Act No. 11332 or the law on the mandatory reporting of notifiable disease and health events of public concern.

Photos and videos showing several residents, with no regard to social distancing and some not wearing face masks, in A. Lopez Drive in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, dancing and drinking beer in front of a village chapel went viral on social media recently.

A similar incident involving a holy procession and a Sinulog Dance Performance also took place in nearby Barangay Basak San Nicolas last June 27. A total of 14 individuals were lodged with complaints for also violating ECQ. /bmjo