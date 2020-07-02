COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas reach 9K

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has already documented over 9,000 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the region as the number of samples tested in a single day also breached 1,000.

DOH-7’s latest case bulletin showed that they have recorded a total of 9, 018 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The region went beyond the 9,000-mark approximately three days after they breached the 8,000-mark.

Read: Documented COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas now at 8k

Data from health officials showed that the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in Central Visayas reached the 8,000-mark last Monday, June 29.

DOH-7 also logged, on July 1, the highest number of total samples tested from the two government-owned molecular laboratories in the region accredited to carry out real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for COVID-19 detection.

A total of 1,171 samples, including those from previously confirmed patients or “repeat tests,” were examined on July 1.

Read: COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas breach 7000-mark

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19-related deaths and recoveries in Central Visayas also increased to 303 and 3,150 respectively. This means that 5, 565 remain as active cases.

More than half of the active cases are patients placed under isolations since they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms of the disease. The number of patients confined in hospitals also rose to 2, 368.

Statistics from DOH-7 showed that Cebu City remained the area in Central Visayas with the highest number of documented COVID-19 cases with 6,175.

Read: COVID-19 cases in Region 7 breaches 6,000-mark

It was followed by Cebu province with 1,243; Mandaue City with 839; and Lapu-Lapu City with 689.

Only Siquijor is the island-province with the no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Several parts in Central Visayas have been downgraded further to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). /bmjo

READ MORE: Capitol gears up for reopening of tourism activities as Cebu province shifts to MGCQ