Remdesivir shows ‘positive effects’ on COVID-19 patients but not conclusive

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said some patients taking the drug spent less time in critical care and were able to recover relatively quickly.

However, she explained that the trial for the drug has yet to be finished and such findings are not yet conclusive.

“Mayroon namang positive na feedback, hindi naman kumpleto pa ‘yan pero sinasabi nila nale-lessen ‘yung time na naka-admit sa critical care ang isang pasyente,” she told reporters in an online media forum.

Pero hindi yan conclusive. Kailangan pa natin tapusin para masabi na taagang ‘yun talaga ‘yung resulta for everybody,” Vergeire added.

Under the World Health’s Organization’s Solidarity Trial, to which the Philippines is participating, four drugs are being eyes as treatment for COVID-19: the antimalaria drug hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, the anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir or a combination of the two, and interferon.

A total of 361 COVID-19 patients from 26 hospitals in the country have so far joined the trial, according to President Rodrigo Duterte’s report as mandated by the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Singapore and Japan earlier approved remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19.

To date, 38,511 individuals in the country were confirmed to have COVID-19, of which 10,438 have recovered while 1,270 have died./MUF