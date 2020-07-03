Brothers arrested inside cemetery for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Centra Visayas (PDEA-7) is preparing charges of peddling and possession of illegal drugs under the Republic Act 9165, or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act, against two brothers arrested in the buy-bust operation inside a cemetery in Barangay Carreta here.

A total of 110 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P748,000 were confiscated from brothers Dante T. Fernandez, 44, and Danilo T. Fernandez Jr, 40, during the operation that was conducted at around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

According to PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar, the subject of the operation was Dante, who, with his younger brother Danilo, could allegedly dispose at least half a kilo of illegal drugs per week.

Albiar said that the information about the involvement of the brothers in illegal activities came from an arrested drug personality from a previous operation.

“Case buildup started months before but was interrupted due to COVID. [It] resumed about 2 weeks ago,” said Albiar.

The two brothers are currently detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, where they will also await for the charges to be filed. /bmjo