Cloudy skies with chance of rains over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — An intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with a chance of rains over Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (Mimaropa), as well as Western Visayas and Northern Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the ITCZ continues to hover over Southern Luzon, parts of Visayas and parts of Mindanao.

“Nagdadala pa rin ho ito ng makulimlim na panahon sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao, ilang bahagi ng Visayas at maging ng katimugang ng Luzon,” weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said in the live update.

(This will continue to bring gloomy weather in some parts of Mindanao, some parts of Visayas and even in Southern Luzon.)

Because of this, the ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.