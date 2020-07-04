Construction worker who went home on June 25 is Tuburan town’s 2nd COVID case

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A construction worker who returned to Tuburan town on June 25 was the midwestern Cebu town’s second confirmed case of the coronavirus disease 2019.

In an advisory that was released late night on Friday, July 3, 2020, Mayor Danilo Diamante said that the patient was a 32-years-old resident of Barangay Putat who worked in Consolacion town in the northern part of the province.

The patient returned home to Barangay Putat on June 25 without informing the Barangay Health Emergency Team of his arrival.

His travel history was only known after he visited the Rural Health Unit on June 29 to seek medical consultation because of his cough and fever, Diamante said.

Tuburan’s advisory said that since his visit to the RHU, the patient and immediate family members were placed under isolation. The patient was transferred to an isolation facility after his swab test result was released on Friday so he can be placed under close monitoring by the town’s health personnel.

“Sayod ako ug nabati nako ang inyong kahingawa ug kabalaka sa pagkadungog aning balitaa nga aduna nay duha ka positibo sa COVID – 19 diri sa atung lungsod sa Tuburan. Apan akong ipadangat sa inyo nga atoa ng gibuhat ang mga importanteng lakang sunod sa mga protocols sa DOH ug sa Cebu Provincial Government. Ato na dayun gibuhat ang contact tracing para sa mga direct contacts ni Patient Number 2 ug uban pang preventive measures,” Diamante said.

(I am well aware of your fears and concerns after learning that we now have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tuburan town. But I can assure you that we are adopting measures in compliance with protocols set by DOh and the Cebu Provincial Government. We also conducted contact tracing for the direct contacts of Patient No. 2 and adopted other preventive measures.)

Diamante is also asking the cooperation of town residents to prevent the further spread of the infection in their town.