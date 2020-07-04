Region 7 posts highest number of samples tested in a single day on July 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas posted on Friday, July 3, the highest number of swab samples tested for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a single day, recent data from the Department of Health showed.

DOH – 7 said that a total of 1,351 samples were examined for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) techniques that day.

Of the 1,351 swab test results that were produced on Friday, 779 came from the DOH – 7 COVID-19 testing laboratory that is located inside their compound along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City while the 572 others came from the molecular laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

The agency’s data show that of the samples tested, 370 showed traces of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Twenty others also tested positive for the virus but DOH -7 said that these were repeat tests or samples that were taken from previously confirmed coronavirus patients.

Since July 1, laboratories in the region have been able to test more than 1, 000 swab samples per day.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas is already nearing the 10,000-mark. The bulk of the figures are still found in Cebu City, the only area in the country that remained under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

DOH -7 has documented 9, 709 coronavirus patients with the majority of this number or 5, 980 still considered as ‘active cases’ of the infection.

More than half of the region’s active cases remain under home isolation. Those under hospital care, on the other hand, is now at 2,381.

The region’s number of recoveries and deaths has reached 3, 374, and 355 respectively.

Siquijor province has also managed to remain COVID-free, the DOH said. / dcb