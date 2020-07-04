Edu Rama proposes P15K monthly incentive for nurses who cared for COVID-19 patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr. is proposing the release of a monthly incentive of P15,000 to nurses who are employed in government and private hospitals in the city who “tirelessly” cared for COVID-19 positive individuals.

If his proposal is approved, a still undetermined number of nurses in the city will be getting the amount that will be computed for the months of April to July 2020.

Rama said that these nurses risked their lives for a minimal pay that ranges from P12, 000 to P23, 000 per month.

“With all the risk and sacrifice involved in the work that they do, the very least [that] we in government can do is to support them,” he said.

Rama will introduce his proposal to the City Council in the form of a resolution which he will submit during their July 8 session.

In an earlier interview, Mayor Edgardo Labella said that he was studying the possibility of releasing P10, 000 monthly incentive to all medical workers who offered their services as medical augmentation force in hospitals in the city. He wanted the incentive to be computed for a period of three months.

At least 1,800 medical doctors, interns, nurses, medical technologists, radio technologists, and respiratory technologists who served as an augmentation to the city’s weakening health force are expected to benefit from this financial incentive.

The city government gives credit to medical practitioners for the recovery of at least 3,046 COVID-19 patients in the city as of July 3, 2020.

Rama came up with a different proposal to especially focus on nurses.

“Our healthcare workers are overworked and many have considered resigning while some already have. Our medical frontliners are essential and instrumental in this battle and the lack of nurses could significantly affect the capacity of our healthcare system in fighting this pandemic,” he said.

Rama expressed confidence that his proposal will get the support of Council members. / dcb