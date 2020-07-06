San Fernando town records 4 new COVID-19 cases on July 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Fernando town in southern Cebu recorded an addition of four new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on July 6, 2020.

In an official statement, the Municipality of San Fernando said the new cases were recorded in Barangays San Isidro, Pitalo, North Poblacion, and Panadtaran.

The cases were actually recorded from July 5 to July 6, 2020.

One of the town’s new cases is a 22-year-old new mother from Barangay San Isidro, who gave birth in a hospital in Talisay City. She is currently under isolation and members of her family have been quarantined.

A 42-year-old male patient from Barangay Pitalo is a worker outside the town. The municipal government said the patient was most likely infected there.

A medical frontliner from Barangay Poblacion proved positive to the virus as well. He works in a hospital in Cebu City and is quarantined there.

The last case of the town is a 63-year-old man from Barnagay Panadtaran who passed away on July 3, 2020, before his results came out.

His contacts, who have been swabbed, are now under monitoring.

San Fernando now has a total of 49 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with 20 recoveries and 4 mortalities.