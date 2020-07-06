outbrain

PRO-7: 1,082 cops took rapid tests, 262 have COVID-19, 92 have recovered

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 06,2020 - 09:17 PM

The Philippine flag at the headquarters of PRO-7  or Police Regional Office in Central Visayas in Camp Sergio Osmeña is at half-mast on June 14, 2020 to honor of the two policemen from Cebu City Police Office who passed away that day. | File Photo from PRO-7 PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One thousand eighty two (1,082) policemen from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) have undergone rapid testing in the last couple of months  amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a virtual conference with the Philippine Information Agency in Central Visayas (PIA-7), Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro said that out of the 1,082 policemen, who took the rapid test, 800 tested negative while 262 were found infected of the virus.

Just this morning, there were 18 PRO-7 policemen who were released from isolation after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered policemen to 92.

The recorded deaths were still tallied at four.

Ferro assures the public that the police had come up with strategy to be able to fight COVID-19 or at least contain the spread of the virus through what they call “I-5” which stands for information dissemination,  identifying, isolate, intervention and integration.

He said that this protocol had been strictly followed by the PRO-7 personnel especially that Cebu City had become one of the hotspots of the virus in the country.

Ferro said that following the protocol had helped PRO-7 stand firm with more personnel despite the rising cases in the city and some personnel testing positive.

The alertness of the Regional Health Service Unit in terms of closely monitoring all the personnel’s health is also one of the reasons the recovery cases had been progressing.

“What we have done on our intervention is kudos for our police health workers because they are really extending their time to help take care of our people,” said Ferro./dbs

