Tagbilaran City allows reopening of salons, barbershops but under strict monitoring

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Salons and barbershops in Tagbilaran City will already be allowed to resume operations after they comply with safety requirements set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

An advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the Tagbilaran City Government this Tuesday morning, July 7, said that the resumption of business operations in the city is a means to already allow its economy to “bounce back” from the ill effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“We will move forward and look ahead to the promise of a bright future. We will not be saddled with fear, instead we will all strive to follow the safety guidelines issued by the national government. These measures will help us to be mindful and vigilant about our safety. We need to help each other fight this invisible enemy; we will not allow it to cripple our local economy,” said Mayor John Geesnell Yap.

The Office of the City Administrator already sent out notices to remind businesses to comply with requirements set by DTI before they could start to operate.

In the case of the salons and barbershops, business owners are required to post signages to remind their clients of the need to wear face masks, observe social distancing, and the prohibition against the bringing of companions when visiting their establishments.

Alcohol bottles and foot baths will have to be placed at the entrance while the establishment’s security personnel are required to take their clients’ temperatures using a thermal scanner.

“Certain protocols should also be in place like distancing of chairs for at least 1 meter apart, visible markings to guide the clients, proper ventilation, courtesy booth where all the personal effects of the clients will be deposited, sanitizing equipment and tools, and plastic-covered furniture,” the advisory said.

Salons and barbershops are also encouraged to practice proper waste disposal and the regular disinfection of its work areas. This means that workstations are to be sterilized after every use while a cashless payment scheme is also being recommended.

Employees are also required to observe proper hygiene, always wear face masks or face shields, use hair caps, and wear closed shoes while the wearing of jewelry is strictly prohibited.

Those who manifest symptoms of the coronavirus disease or those who were exposed to COVID-positive individuals should not be allowed to report for work, the advisory said.

Business owners are also asked to secure and fillup the Workplace Health Contingency Plan forms that are available at the office of City Administrator Cathelyn Torremocha.

They are also required to submit proof of their compliance with DTI guidelines within a period of 10 days from receipt of Torremocha’s notice to comply.

“A joint inspection team from the City Government and the DTI will be conducting an inspection of all business establishments, failure to comply with the guidelines can be the basis for the suspension of the business operation,” said the city’s advisory.