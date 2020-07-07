Two more arrested in PDEA-7 operations in NegOr, Siquijor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The consecutive buy-bust operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, has resulted to the arrest of five individuals and confiscation of at least P1.1 million worth of suspected shabu.

While the PDEA-7 personnel and police were able to arrest three persons in Barangays Lahug and Sambag 1 here, Negros Oriental and Siquijor PDEA-7 agents also conducted their own operations that resulted to the arrest of two more individuals.

The suspect arrested in Siquijor bust was identified as Nathaniel Bucol, alias Tata, 42, a resident of Upper Maite, San Juan, in Siquijor.

He was found in possession of four grams of suspected shabu worth P27,200.

Bucol was arrested in Barangay Poblacion San Juan Siquijor, at around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at around 3:43 p.m. in Barangay Maslog, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO)-led operation resulted to the arrest of suspect Dominique John P. Colina, 30, a resident of the area.

He was found with a 12 grams of suspected illegal drugs which was worth around P81,600.

For Tuesday’s buy-bust operations, a total of P1,128,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs were confiscated from the five suspects. The Cebu City operations yielded P1,020,000 worth of illegal drugs. /bmjo