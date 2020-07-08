Reopening entire economy will put PH in ‘deep shit’ – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday cautioned against fully reopening the economy as it could lead to the spike of COVID-19 cases, which would put the country in “deep shit.”

“We have to be very circumspect in the reopening of the economy. Just go slowly. If ever there is going to be a spike again, there might be many who will be infected or reinfected. At least, the calibrated number of people we allow to go out would be still within manageable numbers,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino, in a taped address aired early Wednesday.

“Because if you open the entire Philippines and thousands upon thousands of new cases would happen, then we are in deep shit. We will really suffer. First of all, we don’t have money,” he added.

Duterte made this assessment despite the government’s easing restrictions in several areas nationwide, including Metro Manila, the country’s economic center, starting June.

Only Cebu City is under the strictest lockdown — or enhanced community quarantine.

With 47,873 cases, the Philippines has overtaken Singapore for the second spot of the country with most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines recorded over 1,500 new cases on Tuesday, with 1,309 deaths and 12,386 recoveries.

The Department of Health said increased public contact caused the increase of COVID-19 cases. /atm