RAFI launches RESTART webinar series 

In its continuous effort to further strengthen the awareness to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), anchored by its social mission, magnifies its initiative to champion an informed and engaged online community.

For the month of July, the topics of the webinar will center around health and experiences of people who have survived COVID-19. The purpose of the series is to provide people the practical information that will help the community survive and come to terms with the new normal through its webinar series: RESTART.

Dr. Karen Woolbright, an internist who subspecializes in Clinical Nutrition, will be the speaker for the first episode. She will share her insights on how patients who tested postive on a mild case of COVID-19 should expect, its protocols, and practical techniques to manage the symptoms from isolation. This episode can be streamed on July 10, 4:30PM at the RAFI Facebook page, Youtube, and CDN Digital Facebook page.

Individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the link posted on RAFI’s Facebook page.

