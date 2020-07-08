Cebu City Hall closed for disinfection on July 9-10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Hall will be closed from July 9 to 10, 2020 for disinfection after some of its employees contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said that Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered for a two-day closure in order to give way to the disinfection.

“Idisinfect gyod ang tanang offices, sulod sa City Hall, gawas sa City Hall, sa mga common areas. Nagorder pud ta og physical rearrangement to promote social distancing,” said Casas.

(We will disinfect all offices, inside the City Hall, outside the city Hall, in the common areas. We also ordered physical rearrangement to promote social distancing.)

The city administrator also said that Mayor Edgardo Labella is highly concerned of the health of the employees and the public who transact business inside the City Hall.

Despite the measures put up since March 28, such as placing disinfection tents at the entrance and alcohol all around the City Hall, providing masks to the workers, and providing vitamins, there were still 70 employees and workers who have contracted the virus.

Six individuals have died since, including Councilor Antonio Cuenco, who succumbed to the disease on July 27, 2020.

With this, the city government has decided to disinfect the City Hall and other satellite offices, such as the Yutivo Building across the City Hall.

Despite the closure for two days, field offices such as the Cebu City Transportation Office and the city’s COVID-19 command center will remain to function as these are essential offices.

For the rest of the offices, no transactions will be made and City Hall workers will not be required to go to work. /bmjo