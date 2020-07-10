LVPI requests permission for volleyball players’ training resumption

It’s Philippine volleyball’s turn to seek government approval to allow its stars to resume training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) submitted a 13-page document to the government outlining its own measures and protocols that will guarantee the safety of its athletes as they return to training.

“If practice is allowed, at least there’s positive effects on players, coaches, team owners, officials like the normal times,” LVPI secretary general Ariel Paredes said. “Unlike now when even practice is not allowed.”

The government had already allowed basketball and football to resume individual training and LVPI is confident the Philippine Sports Commission would support its set of protocols that include calibrated baseline guidelines.

The case of volleyball is different and exempted from the go signal that the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Philippines Football League (PFL) got.

Volleyball’s club leagues, the Philippine Superliga (PSL) and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) are semiprofessional in character and have no clear government regulatory body to act as an oversight office.

The PBA and PFL are under the supervision of the Games and Amusements Board, through which the government coursed its approval for resumption of training.

Technically, the LVPI also cannot seek a resumption of training under the same request sought for national athletes because the country’s volleyball squads have no foreign tournaments scheduled.

But if the government green-lights the LVPI request, national athletes signed to club teams and even college standouts who are linked to PVL and PSL squads can resume training.

Based on the LVPI guidelines, Level A would allow running, aerobic and agility training solo at home or outdoors, which is currently allowed under community quarantine protocols.

Level B, which LVPI is looking at, involves a small group of 10 persons or less, to do skills sessions without actual matches. Level C is full training and competition.

Under Level B, the LVPI recommends “get in, train and get out” policies to minimize use of and gathering in change rooms, gym and other facilities