PCW on former commissioner: Epitome of an empowered woman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As it moves forward with a new leader, the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) honored its former chairperson, Dr. Rhodora Masilang-Bucoy, for leading the agency within a span of nearly four years.

PCW, in a statement, hailed the significant achievements they had made under Bucoy’s leadership and expressed gratitude in her efforts on advancing their goals.

“The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) honors Dr. Rhodora Masilang-Bucoy who recently resigned from her post as Chairperson of the agency, for her remarkable service and leadership in promoting women’s rights and pursuing gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE) locally and internationally,” PCW said.

“Chair Bucoy, or Lola Chair as how we call her sometimes, is truly the epitome of an empowered woman who empowers women… As PCW moves forward, she told us to remain steadfast in fulfilling PCW’s mandate, build on the gains we have achieved through the decades, and pursue innovations in capacitating government agencies on GEWE, for the benefit of all Filipino women and girls,” they added.

Last July 8, the PCW announced that Bucoy, a prominent figure in the advocacy for gender equality and women’s rights, has resigned from her post as commissioner of PCW.

As a result, President Rodrigo Duterte designated Sandra Montano as the agency’s new chairperson. Montano represented the science and health sector in PCW.

Bucoy, who also came from Cebu and a former professor at the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu), was appointed as chair of PCW last September 2016.

PCW praised their former’s chairperson initiatives in pushing for several policies in relation to gender equality and women’s welfare including the enactment of the Expanded Maternity Leave Act, the Universal Health Care Act, and the formulation of the Safe Spaces Act’s Implementing Rules and Regulations.

They also recognized Bucoy for actively participating in gender and development (GAD) fora and other platforms both at local, national, and international levels.

Bucoy was lauded for leading the initiative to mainstream gender and development (GAD) at the grassroots level by strengthening collaboration with the Regional Gender and Development Committee (RGADC).

“Under her leadership, the PCW also successfully hosted a series of Senior Officials Conferences on Gender Mainstreaming in the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC), ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), and ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Sectoral Bodies in 2018 and 2019,” added PCW.

In an earlier statement, PCW announced that Bucoy has tendered her resignation before the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in a letter dated last July 7.

PCW is under the DILG. /dbs