DILG-7 issues show cause order to 2 more brgy chiefs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) has filed show cause orders to two more barangay chiefs in Cebu City.

In a statement on July 10, 2020, DILG-7 said they issued the orders to Bulacao Punong Barangay Rodrigo Jabellana and Capitol Site Punong Barangay Manuel Guanzon and their respective Sangguniang Barangay members on July 9, 2020.

In Bulacao, a post in social media showed a long queue of residents during the distribution of rice without observing social distancing.

In Capitol Site, a video posted by a concerned citizen in social media showed some residents staying and eating outside their homes, which are just across the barangay hall. Two persons were also seen sitting at the entrance of the barangay hall but did not call out those residents.

The village chiefs will be given 48 hours to explain why they should not be held administratively liable over the incidents or for failing to perform the mandated duties and functions of a local chief executive during a state of national health emergency.

DILG-7 has issued 11 show cause orders to Cebu City barangay officials directing them to explain their alleged failure to enforce the policies and regulations during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The agency has already issued show-cause orders to Barangays Basak San Nicolas, Calamba, Guadalupe, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, Sto. Niño, San Nicolas Proper, Capitol Site, and Bulacao.

The DILG-7 reminded the village chiefs of their responsibility to uphold the Enhanced community guidelines in their barangays. /dbs