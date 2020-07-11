Boy with cancer from San Remigio calls for help

A 13-year-old boy from Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio, Cebu calls for financial help for his ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Opel Lanzarrote was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma last November 22, 2019. One month before his diagnosis, he experienced episodes of vomiting and abdominal pain. He also noted a mass in his abdomen that is getting bigger in size. He was then brought to the hospital and several laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures were carried out. On January 22, 2020, a computed tomography scan was done and the result confirmed his diagnosis. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of cancer that forms from the connective tissues in the body specifically the skeletal muscle tissues. This enervating disease commonly afflicts children but it can occur at any age. Treatment usually includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

Opel is a lively and resilient boy. Despite the enfeebling effects of his disease such as pain and discomfort, he is still optimistic to overcome the big C successfully. As the youngest of the seven siblings, he is deeply loved by his family. His father is a vendor who buys and sells coconut and earns at least P300-P350 per day. His mother is a homemaker and focuses on taking good care of their children. The meager financial resources of the family combined with the costly medical expenses have burdened them considerably. As Opel’s chemotherapy treatment continues, his parents are humbly calling for financial support from kind-hearted individuals to sustain the treatment of their beloved child.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko with account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.