Talisay logs 25 new cases, most patients have ILI symptoms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Patients who experienced influenza-like illness (ILI) and close contacts of previously confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are among the 25 new cases recorded in Talisay City this Saturday, July 11, 2020.

According to the city’s Public Information office the 25 new cases are from barangays Dumlog – 3; Poblacion – 2; Cansojong – 1; San Isidro – 1; Tabunok – 2; Bulacao – 1; Lagtang – 2; Jaclupan -1; Mohon – 5; Pooc – 3; Lawaan 1 – 3; and Candulawan – 1.

Among the new cases are three patients who were swabbed after being confined to the Talisay District Hospital and one private hospital for childbirth while another is an 83-year-old dialysis patient.

A health care worker from the city’s Barangay Poblacion, who had recent exposure to COVID-19 positive patients, also tested positive. She had also experienced ILI symptoms.

“She has been under quarantine at her workplace since July 8, 2020, and is currently asymptomatic,” the city’s case update said.

At least 15 others among the new cases also experienced ILI symptoms while five other individuals who tested positive were swabbed for being close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

“The rise in cases can be attributed to our vigilant case finding of ILIs and contact tracing,” the PIO said.

According to the data of the Department of Health (DOH-7) as of July 11, Talisay City now has 543 cases of COVID-19. Based on the city’s reports, at least 258 of the said cases are active./dbs