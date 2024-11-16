CESAFI: USJ-R Baby Jaguars roar into Final Four as top seed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars secured the top spot in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament elimination round with an emphatic 88-34 victory over the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Baby Mustangs on Saturday, November 16.

The commanding win cemented the Baby Jaguars’ 9-1 record and guaranteed them a twice-to-beat advantage as the top seed heading into the highly anticipated Final Four.

USJ-R’s team captain and leading scorer, Jan Vince Oringo, delivered yet another stellar performance, recording his second consecutive double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds during their game at the Cebu Coliseum.

Remarkably, this directly mirrored his statistical output from their previous game against the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters.

Oringo also tallied three assists and three steals, further showcasing his all-around play.

Supporting Oringo were teammates Jan Francis Petilos, Clark Candia, and Shaun Keizer Grava, who chipped in 14, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

The Baby Jaguars’ depth and dominance were evident as they built an insurmountable 54-point, 88-34, lead at one point. They overwhelmed the Baby Mustangs in every aspect of the game and dominated the paint, outscoring CRMC 44-4 in interior points.

Additionally, they capitalized on their opponents’ miscues, converting turnovers into 26 points compared to CRMC’s 11. USJ-R’s bench also made a significant impact, contributing 37 points.

CRMC, on the other hand, struggled offensively, with no player reaching double figures. Brent Teshawn Cuyno led the Baby Mustangs with a modest eight points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Baby Mustangs ended their debut this CESAFI season with a 1-9 record, tied with fellow newcomers, the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs.

With their stellar elimination-round performance, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars are poised to be strong contenders for the CESAFI championship as they finish as top seed for the second straight season.

