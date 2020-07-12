28-meter crack found on provincial road in Bogo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Engineering Office of Bogo in northern Cebu is set to submit a comprehensive report to the Provincial Engineering Office after cracks stretching up to 28 meters long were found on a provincial road there.

In a report addressed to City Mayor Carlo Martinez, City Engineer Ramiro Lepon said his office conducted an assessment on a road in Sitio Sambag, Barangay Dakit in the city following reports of a damaged road in the area.

Lepon said the cracks need to be attended to immediately as it may pose danger to passing motorists.

“Based on this office’s assessment, the road subject to this report is a Provincial road and was completed by the contractor from the province under the direct supervision of the Provincial Engineering Office. At present, the said road is found to have observed cracks measuring a total of 28 meters in length,” Lepon’s report reads.

Lepon said the City Engineering Department will submit a comprehensive report on the damaged road to the province for proper action since the thoroughfare is under the latter’s jurisdiction.

“At this light, the Engineering Department is preparing a comprehensive report of the said road to be submitted to the Provincial Engineering Office considering that the said road falls under their jurisdiction,” the city engineer said.

“Awaiting the response of the province, the City Engineering Office has temporarily installed safety signages to ensure the safety of motorists,” he added.

The city, for its part, called on its constituents to maintain caution on the streets and to immediately report to the City Engineering Department if they would notice any problem with the roads or other infrastructures in the city.

“Gi-awhag ang tanan sa pag-amping sa kadalanan ug sa pag-report sa atuang City Engineering Department kun ugaling adunay problema may kalabutan sa infrastructures arun kini maaksyunan,” the city’s PIO wrote.

(We are urging motorists to always be cautious while they are on the streets and to immediately report to the City Engineering Department should they discover defects on any of the city’s infrastructures.) / dcb