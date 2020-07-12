2 port workers nabbed for possession of 5 sachets of ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Two port workers landed at the detention facility of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) in Cebu City after they were arrested for the possession of suspected shabu late night on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Port Police Inspector Alyse Rosalejos identified the suspects as Tirso Abella Viodor, 37, and Jonathan Apordo Gorre, 29, who were in possession of five sachets of suspected shabu worth P6, 800.

Rosalejos said that complaints on the selling and possession of shabu, which is a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being prepared against the suspects.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Rosalejos said that Viodor, who is a resident of Barangay Pardo in Cebu City, discretely entered pier 6 at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to buy shabu from Gorre, who is from Barangay Tinago.

Gorre works as a cargo checker for the Cebu Integrated Arrastre while Viodor was an employee of a cargo forwarding company.

Prior to their arrest, Rosalejos said that Viodor tried to enter the port area through the pier 6 gate but was turned away by the security personnel on duty because of his failure to show documentary requirements for port entry.

A few minutes later, another port guard spotted Viodor inside pier 6 and followed him to determine where he was headed for.

Viodor met with Gorre.

Rosalejos said that their security personnel saw Gorre hand something to Viodor. When they saw the security guard, Gorre reportedly dropped the sachets of shabu that he was about to hand to his buyer.

The security guard immediately called for assistance from nearby port workers which led to the arrest of the two men.

Rosalejos said that they also called for assistance from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) whose operatives did the inventory of the sachets of suspected shabu that were recovered from the two suspects.

When asked if knew of others who were also selling shabu at the ports of Cebu City, Gorre replied that the drugs that he was selling came from another source.

Rosalejos said they continue to investigate Gorre to identify his source and other buyers at the port area. / dcb