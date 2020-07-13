Cebu province breaches 2K-mark in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province has hit the 2,000-mark in the number of COVID-19 cases as of July 12, 2020.

According to the data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), the province logged 63 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, raising its total case count to 2,039.

Of the number, the province has 1,461 active cases. It also has 468 total recovered cases, 19 of which were logged on Sunday, and 110 deaths, of which two were added on Sunday.

Consolacion town, which is among the local government units in the province with a high number of cases, logged 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The new cases include three patients from Barangay Tayud, three from Poblacion Occidental, two each from barangays Nangka and Cansag, and one each in barangays Jugan, Poblacion Oriental, Cabangahan and Tugbongan.

Toledo City, in the province’s midwest, has additional COVID-19 cases, bringing its total COVID-19 cases to 84 with 69 active cases.

The new cases are from Barangay Poblacion – 5; Poog – 3; DAS – 2; Sto. Niño – 2; Luray II – 2; Calongcalong – 1; Matabang – 1; and Media Once – 1.

Liloan town also reported 5 new cases and two deaths.

Read: 2 senior citizens added to Liloan town’s COVID-19 fatality list

Of Cebu province 1,461 active cases, 672 are currently confined to hospitals while 789 are either under home or facility isolation.

In the entire Central Visayas, the COVID-19 case count is now at 12,114, with 6,546 active cases, 5,025 recoveries, and 543 deaths. / dcb