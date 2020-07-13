8 senior citizens among Talisay’s new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 79-year-old male government worker from Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City was among eight senior citizens who were tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

In an update posted by the city’s Public Information Office, the patient, tagged as PT 455, was admitted to Cebu South Medical Center (Talisay District Hospital) last July 5, 2020, for severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The patient was brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on July 9 but passed away.

PT 455 is one of the 12 new COVID-19 cases reported by the city’s Public Information Office on Monday, July 13. Of these cases, eight, including PT 455, are senior citizens.

PT 453, according to the PIO, is another senior citizen, a 62-year-old male resident of Barangay from San Isidro. He is a family member and had close contact with the city’s Patient 380.

“He was admitted and swabbed at a private hospital last July 9, 2020, for ILI,” the PIO wrote.

Also from Barangay San Isidro, PT 454 is a 56-year-old woman admitted to a private hospital last July 8 for high blood sugar level.

Another patient from Barangay Dumlog is a 30-year-old woman, PT 456, who was swabbed last July 7 as she was seeking consult due to ILI symptoms. The city said PT 456 is now asymptomatic and currently under quarantine.

PT 457-A, on the other hand, is a 63-year-old senior citizen from Barangay San Roque who was admitted and swabbed at a private hospital in Cebu City last July 9, after experiencing chest pains and difficulty breathing. The patient passed away on the same day while her test result came out positive for COVID-19 this Monday.

PT 458-A is a 72-year-old male resident of Barangay Cansojong who was admitted at a private hospital last July 9 for abdominal pain and coughing.

The other new patients in the city are PT 459, a 56-year-old male from Bulacao; PT 460, a 68-year-old SARI patient from Lagtang; PT 461, a 49-year-old SARI patient from Tabunok; PT 462, a 65-year-old female from Biasong who was admitted to CSMC for ILI symptoms and passed away on July 8; PT 463, a 70-year-old male from Maghaway who is confined at VSMMC for ILI symptoms; and PT 464, a 66-year-old male resident of Mohon who was swabbed for ILI symptoms.

According to the data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Talisay City already has 553 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 12. /bmjo

