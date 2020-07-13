14 Daanbantayan patients recover; 2 cases left including 8-month-old boy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only two cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) remain active in Daanbantayan, the northernmost town of Cebu island, as of July 13, 2020.

This is after the municipality announced that 14 of its patients had already recovered from the infection and had been discharged from isolation.

Among those, who have been infected by the virus is the town’s Mayor Sun Shimura who is Daanbantayan (DB) Patient 3.

“Madasigon nga atong ipahibalo sa tanan nga karong adlawa, July 13, 2020, aduna kitay 14 recoveries o mga naayo sa sakit nga COVID-19. Sila ang mga positive patients nga nakakumpleto sa ilang mandatory quarantine period, gipailawom na sa repeat COVID-19 test, ug labaw sa tanan, asymptomatic o wala na magpakita og simtomas,” the Daanbanatayan LGU said in an advisory.

(We gladly inform you that today, July 13, we already have a total 14 recoveries from COVID-19. They are the confirmed positive patients, who have completed the mandatory quarantine period, undergone repeat test, and most of all, are already asymptomatic.)

The recoveries include DB Patients 2 to 15. The youngest among the recoveries is Patient No. 10, a 3-year-old boy from Barangay Poblacion.

Daanbantayan’s Patient 1, a dialysis patient, succumbed to cardiac arrest while on his way to a hospital in Cebu City last April 25. His test results, which showed that he was positive for the virus, came in four days later or on April 29.

Meanwhile, the two remaining patients of the town, DB Patient 16 and 17, are a mother and child from Barangay Tominjao in the municipality. DB Patient 16, a 29-year-old mother was reported positive for COVID-19 while her 8-month-old son, DB Patient 17, is the newest case of COVID-19 in the town.

“Ang duha ka pasyente parehong asymptomatic o wala nay hilanat, ubo ug uban pang simtomas apan kinahanglan nga humanon ang quarantine period ug mopailawom sa COVID-19 repeat test,” the LGU said.

(The two patients are both asymptomatic or are no longer experiencing fever, cough and other symptoms, but they still need to complete the quarantine period and undergo a repeat test for COVID-19.)

With two active cases remaining, the LGU called on their constituents to continue to follow the health protocols and quarantine guidelines such as mask-wearing and physical distancing in order to prevent contracting the disease./dbs