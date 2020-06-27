In Daanbantayan, 3 of Shimura’s close contacts positive for COVID-19

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 27,2020 - 09:50 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three of the five first-generation contacts of Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Results of their swab tests were released Friday night, June 26, 2020, said an advisory that was posted on their town’s official Facebook page.

Shimura, who was the town’s DB Patient 3, announced on June 21 that he was positive for the infection.

In an advisory that was released this Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, Daanbantayan town said that three of the mayor’s first-generation contacts also have the infection.

These are DB Patient 4, a 63-year-old, female; DB Patient 5, a 34-years-old male; and DB Patient 6, a 52-years-old male, who all come from Barangay Poblacion.

Patient 4, the advisory said, manifested mild symptoms of the infection while he remained at their town’s isolation facility while Patients 5 and 6 have remained asymptomatic.

“Ang tulo ka pasyente hingpit nga gimonitor sa mga medical personnel,” the advisory said.

(The three patients were placed under close monitoring by medical personnel.)

Meanwhile, the Municipal Health Unit in coordination with the Daanbantayan Municipal Police Station have started contact tracing among immediate family members of the three patients who remain in isolation.

“Gipailawom na usab ang mga indibidwal nga na contact traced sa mandatory home quarantine aron ma monitor ang ilang panglawas.”

(Their close contacts were already placed under mandatory home quarantine to monitor their health conditions.)

