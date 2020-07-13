Japanese nationals using quarantine time to clean up neighborhood in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—These Japanese nationals living in Barangay Apas here are using their vacant time doing something productive as the city continues to be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease health crisis.

Hitoshi Namura and his friend Michael Syoma have been spending their quarantine time cleaning up the streets in their neighborhood in the hopes helping the city become a cleaner place.

“Cleanliness is happiness. I don’t wanna see any trash on the streets and [I want to help] make Cebu more beautiful through cleaning,” said Namura, who has been living in Cebu City for four years. He works as an Information Technology operations analyst.

Syoma, on the other hand, is a Cebu-based vlogger.

“We’ve been doing it in Apas for a month already, where we are living right now. It is just for now because of the ECQ,” said the 29-year-old Namura.

Namura posted photos of their advocacy on his Instagram account. He tagged CDN Digital in the hopes of spreading their advocacy and inspiring others to the do same.

Namura also told CDN Digital that they plan to expand their advocacy by going to different places in Cebu once it is allowed.

“Let’s change Cebu City to be a beautiful city together after the situation becomes better,” said Namura.

For now, though, Namura is encouraging people to just stay at home and wait until the city situation becomes better and safe for everyone.

Those interested in their advocacy can follow them on their Instagram accounts at Namu_Photography and MichaelSyoma to check on the progress of their projects. /bmjo

