Mabolo Police Station lockdown lifted after 48 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mabolo Police Station is again open to the public today, July 13, 2020 or nearly two months after it was placed under a lockdown when some policemen there tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, visited the police station and instructed Police Major Juanito Alaras, Mabolo Police Station chief, and the policemen there to get back to work.

Ligan said they should now focus on the operations against illegal drug traders.

“I guess these drug personalities are also exploiting this pandemic na pwede sila magpatuloy sa ilang illegal drug activity. Since Police Station 4 is fully functional, magiging trabaho nila yan,” said Ligan.

(I guess these drug personalities are also exploiting this pandemic and continue their illegal drug activities. Since Police Station 4 is fully functional that will be their job to go after those people.)

Meanwhile, Alaras said that while the police station had opened to the public, stricter measures would still be observed on how complainants file their complaints and on the processing of arrested persons.

Alaras said that the complaints would initially be sorted outside the station where a tent and table had been setup to cater to the public.

He said that only those complainants, whose complaints could not be solved in the barangay level, would proceed inside the station for further questions and appropriate processing.

The detention facilities were also renovated and were divided into two areas to be able to separate newly arrested persons and those who have been staying longer in the facility.

With these measures, Alaras said he hoped that they would be able to protect their policemen and the public as well from the COVID-19./dbs