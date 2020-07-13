Alcoy RHU says no evidence of sustained community transmission in town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Alcoy in southern Cebu maintains that there is no evidence of sustained community transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the town yet amid reporting two new cases of the viral infection.

Alcoy town is located some 102 kilometers south of Cebu City.

In its update on Monday, July 13, 2020, Alcoy Rural Health Unit said the two new cases are both residents of the town’s Barangay Poblacion.

They are the town’s 10th and 11th patient and family members of the town’s first COVID-19 case, which was reported last June 27.

Patient no. 10 is a 27-year-old woman who currently has mild symptoms while Patient no. 11 is a 20-year-old man who no longer has symptoms and is awaiting completion of the mandatory quarantine period before being declared as recovered.

Since the two were earlier identified as close contacts of Patient no. 1, the RHU said they have been isolated in the past two weeks.

As of July 13, Alcoy has a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which three are still active. Seven have already recovered. The town also has one COVID-19 related death.

Despite its stance that there is no evidence of sustained community transmission in the town yet, the RHU reminded the townsfolk to continue adhering to health and quarantine protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All residents are still expected to be at home, wearing non-absorbable [masks] for protection, and practicing 2 meters of social distancing,” the RHU said. /bmjo

Read: Sogod mayor warns residents of possible community transmission