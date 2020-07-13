PH COVID-19 cases breach 56,000 mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday morning reported 2,124 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases nationwide, along with 2,009 patient recoveries and 162 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases thus soared to 56,259. Sixteen thousand forty six have so far recovered from the viral illness while 1,534 others have died.

Of the newly reported deaths after data reconcilliation initiatives with local government units, the DOH said that only 51 were reported and recorded in July, 90 in June, 20 in May and one in April. The total death count currently stands at 1,534.

The data released by DOH was gathered on Sunday, July 12 , 2020. The figures, however, were not released on the same day by the DOH due to “significant volume of data gathered.”

Of the newly-logged COVID-19 cases, 1,690 are fresh cases or those reported within the last 3 days while 434 are late cases or were part of the DOH’s validation backlog.

To date, there are 38,676 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, mostly mild or asymptomatic.

The DOH has attributed the continued increase in COVID-19 infections to the country’s expanded testing capacity and the relaxation of quarantine measures.

Over 12.7 million people worldwide have already been infected by SARS-CoV-2—the new coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19—since it was first reported in Hubei, China late last year.

