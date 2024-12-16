Incentives for DepEd teachers, non-teaching staff out on Dec. 20

MANILA, Philippines – The Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) for public school teachers and non-teaching staff worth PHP20,000 will be released starting Dec. 20, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Monday.

In a statement, Education Secretary Sonny Angara lauded President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for granting the maximum SRI allowed to DepEd personnel.

“This is a historic moment for DepEd, as we are able to grant the highest SRI ever for our workforce. We are deeply grateful to President Marcos Jr. for his steadfast support in prioritizing the welfare of teachers and staff who serve as the backbone of the education sector,” he said.

Angara also thanked the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for its immediate response to the President’s directives in accordance with Administrative Order No. 27.

“We also thank DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman for working with us to provide this incentive to our personnel,” he added.

Under the DBM Circular Letter and a DepEd Memorandum on Fiscal Year 2024 SRI, the SRI will be downloaded to regional offices on Dec. 20 which may be disbursed to DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel thereafter.

“It is a testament to how much we value the dedication and sacrifices of our education front-liners, especially as they continue to ensure learning excellence amidst all challenges,” he said.

Overall, 1,011,800 DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel nationwide will benefit from the incentive. (PNA)

