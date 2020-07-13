Medical augmentation teams sent to Bogo, Danao hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has deployed medical augmentation personnel to the Cebu Provincial Hospitals in Bogo City and Danao City this Monday, July 13, 2020.

Dr. Christina Giango, head of the IPHO, said the additional medical staff were sent to these hospitals because these had medical staff members who were now undergoing quarantine following exposure to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive patients.

“Nagpadala ta sa katong ma areas nga naa silay daghan nga mga kaso unya magkulang na ang ilang nurses and nursing attendants,” Giango told CDN Digital via phone.

(We have sent additional medical personnel to those hospitals whose areas have a volume of cases and has lacking nurses and nursing attendants.)

Giango admitted that there were hospital staffers in the Capitol-run hospitals that had tested positive for the virus.

For the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, the Capitol sent an augmentation of five nurses and five nursing attendants while six nurses and nursing attendants were sent to the hospital in Danao City.

According to a news release posted by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the Capitol “has been providing and will continue to provide” personal protective equipment (PPEs) to its medical personnel in the four provincial hospitals and 12 district hospitals.

The Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City caters to patients coming from northern Cebu, mostly those in the fifth district, while the provincial hospital in Bogo City caters to patients from the extreme north which is covered by Cebu’s fourth district.

The two other Capitol-run provincial hospitals are in Balamban, which covers the patients from the midwestern Cebu towns, and Carcar City which caters to patients from southern Cebu./dbs