Palace names ‘PH anti-COVID czars’

MANILA, Philippines — Five months since the Philippines recorded its first coronavirus case, Malacañang on Monday introduced the country’s anti-coronavirus czars who would spearhead the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kasama po natin for the first time sa isang press briefing ang tinaguriang Philippine Anti-COVID czars para sabihin sa atin paano natin lalabanan ang COVID-19 ngayong tumataas po ang bilang ng mga nagkakasakit,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online briefing.

Roque introduced Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar as the “chief isolation czar,” who will be in charge of overseeing the country’s quarantine facilities.

After being hailed for its contact tracing practices, Roque said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong will be the “chief tracing czar.”

The newly appointed Health undersecretary Leopoldo Vega will be the “chief treatment czar,” tasked to monitor the hospitals’ critical care capacity nationwide.

On the other hand, Bases and Conversions Development Authority chief and deputy implementer of the government’s COVID-19 efforts Vince Dizon remains to be the “chief testing czar.”

As of Monday, the Philippines recorded 57,006 COVID-19 cases nationwide with 1,599 fatalities and 20,371 recoveries.

EDV