213 new COVID-19 cases in Region 7 are from Cebu island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health officials in Central Visayas have recorded 214 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the region on Monday, July 13.

Of this number, 213 are from Cebu island. The other additional COVID-19 patient is from Negros Oriental.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), in its latest COVID-19 case bulletin released late Monday evening, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 12,327.

Eighty-two of the new cases on Monday are from Cebu City while 79 are from Cebu province. The neighboring cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue also reported 17 and 35 additional coronavirus patients respectively.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bohol while Siquijor remained free from any documented cases.

DOH – 7 said 1,127 swab samples were tested on Monday.

The regional health office also logged 161 additional recoveries and nine mortalities related to the coronavirus on Monday. There are now 5,187 recoveries in the region while deaths now stand at 552.

DOH – 7 said they were now monitoring 6,588 active cases or patients who had not been cleared from the infection.

Majority of them are placed under isolation in quarantine centers while 2,811 others are under hospital care. /dbs