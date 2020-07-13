A new dining experience in Bohol awaits at The Bellevue Resort’s Marea Al Fresco Dining

Marea Al Fresco Dining is The Bellevue Resort’s open-air restaurant that is perched on a spectacular seaside beach front. With the restaurant’s calming neutrals and tropical colors, it is the perfect spot to dine in as guests will be able to enjoy the fresh breeze and the allure of Doljo Beach that compliments the restaurants boundless architecture and flaunting ocean views in every turn.

Last July 1, 2020, Governor Arthur Yap has issued Executive Order No. 33, placing the entire province of Bohol under Modified General Community Quarantine; allowing restaurants to operate on a 50% maximum capacity and in accordance with required health and sanitation compliance.

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, The Bellevue Resort’s Marea Al Fresco Dining reopened in Bohol with new normal dining experience, accredited by DOT, DILG and Municipality of Panglao. The reopening ceremony was attended by local officials including Bohol Provincial Administrator, Atty. Kathyrin Fe Pioquinto in behalf of Governor Arthur Yap; LMP – Bohol President, Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo; Bohol District Board Members, Hon. Jone Jade Bautista, Hon. Aldner Damalerio, and Hon. Franz Gelaine Garcia; Panglao Councilor, Aya Montero-Caindec; and Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero also attended the momentous event; as well as suppliers; local partners; Bohol hospitality industry and media friends.

(L-R) Mister Continental – Tourism 2018, Erik Karcher; Bohol Provincial Administrator, Atty. Kathyrin Fe Pioquinto; Bohol District Board Members, Hon. Jone Jade Bautista; LMP – Bohol President, Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo; Panglao Councilor, Aya Montero-Caindec; The Bellevue Resort – OIC, Doer Escoto and at back – District Board Members, Hon. Franz Gelaine Garcia and Hon. Aldner Damalerio.

Guests will be delighted to taste once again the best of what Bohol has to offer with the culinary creations from Marea’s a la carte menu that showcases tempting traditional Filipino and international fare using local ingredients that are fresh from the market. Some of these dishes include gourmet sandwiches, pizzas, and refreshing drink while indoor and outdoor safe dining is provided in this welcoming and sophisticated space.

Marea restaurant has put in place stringent health measures under the “new normal” setting such as one-way entry and exit policy to reduce risk and adapting innovation and digital transformation in daily operations.

New Normal Seating Capacity: 40 persons

Operating Hours: Open Daily from 11:00AM to 8:00PM

Upon entry, guests are required to wear a face mask and follow the physical distancing markers when queuing. A mandatory body temperature check is implemented and contact tracing is done through QR code scanning and online registration. Sanitizer dispenser stations and disinfectant foot mats are readily available including signage’s around the restaurant to guide guests with dining safety measures.

`For contactless ordering and payment process, guests may now view the restaurant’s menu through QR code scanning from their own devices; instructions on how to access the menu are placed on every table. A digital menu and digital kiosks signage’s are readily available in the restaurant as well. Guests are also highly encouraged to settle their bill using cashless payment methods.

In preparation for the “New Normal”, Marea has redesigned its dining spaces. Guests arriving at restaurants can expect more space with fewer tables and seats positioned at least 6 feet apart to observe proper physical distancing. Chairs per table are set in an opposite direction with safety markers. Our personnel are equipped with proper protective gear while serving. Tables and chairs will be thoroughly sanitized before and after use of each guest. Stringent kitchen hygiene practices and sanitation standards are in place and are monitored strictly in compliance to Food Safety Act 1061 flow of process.

The health and safety of all guests and personnel remains to be The Bellevue Resort’s utmost priority. Ultimately the resort’s goal is to ensure that everyone will have peace of mind as they dine at Marea Al Fresco Dining.

Have your table reservations now, call +63927 877 0985. For more information about the resort, visit www.thebellevuebohol.com or contact our trunk line number (+6338) 422-2222.