4 new COVID cases added to Liloan’s list on July 13

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A businesswoman, who is often outside of her home to attend to her business and do some errands, is among the four new cases of the coronavirus disease in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

The 67-year old female resident of Purok Saluyot in Barangay Catarman is now admitted in a private hospital in Cebu City and is in a critical condition, said the town’s advisory.

Patient No. 126 is also hypertensive and diabetic, it added.

In its advisory, the municipal government said that the patient had a hectic schedule before the was tested positive for coronavirus disease. She attended to her hardware store in Barangay Catarman while she would also frequent a bank in the nearby Consolacion town.

On July 2 she went swimming in a resort in Liloan town and started to experience fever, coughing, and body malaise on July 6. She was admitted to a private hospital in Cebu City on July 8 and her test results showed that she has the infection.

The town’s three other new cases include two medical workers and an employee of a beverage company in Mandaue City.

As of Monday, July 13, Liloan town logged 83 active cases of the infection, 33 recoveries, and 10 deaths.

“Some of the cases today will show that they have acquired the virus after they have left their homes to do non-essential activities. With this, everyone is reminded not to leave their homes except for work or essential activities. Persons with medical conditions and comorbidities are advised to stay at home,” said the town’s advisory.

Medical frontliners

The municipal government is also asking its medical frontliners to take extra precautions since they are also prone to the infection.

As of Monday, Liloan town already listed 23 medical frontliner residents, who are working in different hospitals and health centers in Metro Cebu, as COVID-positive.

The latest addition were Patients No. 123 and 125.

Patient No. 123 is a 30-year-old renal nurse from Purok Tambis in Barangay Yati. She works in a private hospital in Mandaue City and went home to Liloan town to undergo home isolation after she was swabbed on July 8.

The patient reported back for work on July 11, a day before her test result which showed traces of the infection, was released. She is now isolated at the hospital where she is working for.

Patient No. 125, a nursing aid at a private hospital in Cebu City, started to experience fever and colds on July 6. The 30-year-old from Purok Mangga in Barangay Yati was swabbed on July 8 and is now staying at the isolation facility of their hospital. Her husband is also a nursing aid at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The town’s 4th new COVID case, Patient No. 124, is a 34-year-old employee of a beverage company in Mandaue City. He learned of his infection after he was asked to undergo swab testing as a company requirement.